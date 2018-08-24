B. Riley Raises Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $52.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

