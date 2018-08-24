Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

BMI opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

In other news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $1,048,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,036.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,914. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

