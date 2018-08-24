Banc of California Inc (BANC) Director W Kirk Wycoff Sells 140,656 Shares of Stock

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 140,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $2,824,372.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $95,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Kirk Wycoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, W Kirk Wycoff sold 225,300 shares of Banc of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,503,747.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, W Kirk Wycoff sold 274,700 shares of Banc of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $5,480,265.00.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,282. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 64.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 157.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

