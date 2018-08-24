Bancor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00024424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance and OKEx. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and $3.58 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00269938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00147989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032807 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 77,297,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,628,527 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, BitForex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, LATOKEN, Tidex, Bittrex, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

