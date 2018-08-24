BancorpSouth Bank Has $484,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Director David Pulver bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,561.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

NYSE:CRI opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

