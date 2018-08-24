Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Trimmed by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.84 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $317.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

