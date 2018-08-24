Bank of America Increases Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $126.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,964. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

