Bank of America Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Neutral

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

