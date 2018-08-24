Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $119,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 110,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 627.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $202.75 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.67.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

