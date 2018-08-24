Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,489 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $111,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Verisign by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verisign by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Verisign by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Verisign by 12.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 219.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.