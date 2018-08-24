Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $33.40 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSI Group LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 3.3% during the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 18.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

