Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,252 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $97.80 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

