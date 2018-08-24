Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Lattice Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

