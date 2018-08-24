Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 12,261 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,530,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $12,370,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,742,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,115,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

