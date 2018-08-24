Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $680,000 Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 5,499.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $80.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $100.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NYSE:TAP opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $168,571.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.