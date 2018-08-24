Barclays Reaffirms top pick Rating for BP (BP)

Barclays reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Monday morning.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.33) price target (up previously from GBX 670 ($8.56)) on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 680 ($8.69) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 610.95 ($7.81).

BP stock opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.13) on Monday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £327.12 ($418.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 164 shares of company stock valued at $94,669.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

