Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.