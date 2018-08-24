Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

BNED stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $98,644.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 194,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,519,200.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

