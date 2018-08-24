Basf (BAS) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.04 ($110.28).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €79.32 ($90.14) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a one year high of €98.70 ($112.16).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.