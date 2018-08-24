Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

IJS stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $173.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

