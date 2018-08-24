Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $22,195,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.496 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

