Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $190,000 Position in KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET (KWEB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET by 766.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 408,934 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET by 24.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 160,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET by 205.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET in the first quarter valued at about $6,290,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. KRANESHARES TR/CSI CHINA INTERNET has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

