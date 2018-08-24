BB Biotech AG Takes $22.81 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

BB Biotech AG bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,060,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,811,000. Exelixis accounts for 0.7% of BB Biotech AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 77.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,997,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exelixis by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 743,225 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 26.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,562,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,906,000 after purchasing an additional 747,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 143.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,603,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,390 shares of company stock worth $16,599,217. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.94 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

