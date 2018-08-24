BBA Aviation (BBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 350 ($4.47). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 382 ($4.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364.29 ($4.66).

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 312.20 ($3.99) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 370.40 ($4.73).

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($51,662.47).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

