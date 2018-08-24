BidaskClub Downgrades Plug Power (PLUG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $418.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 108.78% and a negative net margin of 66.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,625,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 125,482 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Plug Power by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,910,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

