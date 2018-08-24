BidaskClub Upgrades EXACT Sciences (EXAS) to “Hold”

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 519,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,151,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.