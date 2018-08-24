BidaskClub Upgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Buy

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $58,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,634,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,489,000 after acquiring an additional 341,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.