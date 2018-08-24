BidaskClub Upgrades Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) to Hold

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 36,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

