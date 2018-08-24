BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.15.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

