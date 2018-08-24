Bitcoin Planet Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $46,692.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

