BitSend Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $8,789.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.02123642 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000579 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002694 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 20,260,450 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

