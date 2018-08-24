Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Andeavor (ANDV)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Andeavor makes up about 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDV. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Andeavor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Andeavor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Andeavor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Andeavor by 62.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANDV opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $2,319,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,575,635.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $7,835,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,912 shares in the company, valued at $173,892,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANDV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.06 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

