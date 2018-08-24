Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $551,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $430,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 116.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

J M Smucker stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

