BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media headlines about BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0008839599642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,920. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

