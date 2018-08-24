BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.23% of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.17 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment Company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

