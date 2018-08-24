BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,305,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,841 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aetna worth $4,276,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Aetna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Aetna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Aetna by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $149.69 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

