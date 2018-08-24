BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $8,378,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.34.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

