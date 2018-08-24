BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,376,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $3,858,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 180.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 546,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 78.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.09.

Chubb stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $123.96 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

