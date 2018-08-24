BlackRock Inc. Sells 814,657 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,901,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 814,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $5,051,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $236.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $214.64 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

