Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4349959781156 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 20,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,421. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

