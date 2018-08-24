Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of BXMT opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

