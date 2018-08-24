BLOCKv Market Capitalization Reaches $19.42 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $188,690.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, Upbit and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00269938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00147989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032807 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

