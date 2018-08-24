BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BLUCORA INC Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 48.6659152320502 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.14. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. analysts predict that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $208,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,107.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $82,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,396.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.