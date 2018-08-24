BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Orthofix International NV (OFIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Orthofix International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the first quarter worth $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix International during the first quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix International NV has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Orthofix International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts expect that Orthofix International NV will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix International news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $133,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,859.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $641,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,795. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Orthofix International to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Orthofix International Profile

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

