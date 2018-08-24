BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 36,470 Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 615,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GOV opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.15%.

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

