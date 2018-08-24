BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,054 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO Richard Contreras sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $68,744.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock worth $1,215,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

