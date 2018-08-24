BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 66,544 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 78.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,260,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,117,000 after purchasing an additional 706,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 9.26%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 target price on DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,722.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

