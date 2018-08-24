BofI (BOFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bofi Holding is the holding company for Bank of Internet USA, a consumer-focused, nationwide savings bank operating primarily through the Internet from a single location in San Diego, California. They provide a variety of consumer banking services, focusing primarily on gathering retail deposits over the Internet and originating and purchasing multifamily and single family loans for investment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BofI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BofI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of BofI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BOFI stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BofI has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.18.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. sell-side analysts expect that BofI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other BofI news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of BofI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BofI by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BofI by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BofI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BofI by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BofI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

