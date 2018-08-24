Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Receives $43.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of BCC opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,735.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 959,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

