BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.15.

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.91%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 2,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,336,252.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,053.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

